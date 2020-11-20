It's early morning in Najafgarh, a small town in Haryana. Ritu Kaushik and her husband Satpal are busy at work on their laptop in their humble home. They are tracking the number of orders that Ritu’s bag-making business has received. This is the opening scene of the documentary Ritu Goes Online that premiered on Cinemapreneur on Thursday as part of the Her&Now shortfilms festival. Produced by Bengaluru-based Believe Films, and directed by Vrinda Samartha, the film captures the life of Ritu, an entrepreneur who has achieved her dreams of running her own business online. Vrinda, who had earlier made Limitless, a film capturing women runners, now presents this beautiful narrative of Ritu and her ambition.



Speaking about her subject, Vrinda says, “What stood out about Ritu’s personality was her practical approach to life and her awareness of her limitations.” The documentary follows Ritu wherever she goes. Whether she is styling her bags for a photo shoot or is meeting dealers in godowns to check the quality of the bags, the camera acts like a bug that’s capturing her every day life.

Director Vrinda behind the scenes

“We have shot in Najafgarh which is close to the Haryana-Delhi border. There’s a scene in the film where a man is standing at the entrance of a shop where Ritu has some work, and we could sense a male gaze following her. Even in markets where you see men playing cards and being loud, Ritu has to go about doing her business. I think, as women, we need to be cautious but we cannot get bogged down by such things. Coming from a village in Sonipat where women wouldn’t step out of their homes, Ritu’s journey is inspirational, ” says the filmmaker.



The film will be available online to watch until November 22, 2020.



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax