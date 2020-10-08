Actor Vivek Kumar who was seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi and Chandraprakash Dwivedi`s TV series Surajya Sanhita will be seen in a gripping courtroom drama film 376 D releasing on ShemarooMe Box Office on October 9. He is the protagonist alongside Deeksha Joshi, Priyanka Sharma and Sumit Sikarwar.

Poster of 376D

Talking about his character in the film, he says, "I'm portraying Sanju, who is an ordinary man and his demeanour is integral to the purpose of the film and the message that it conveys. Unfortunately his small world gets shattered because of an incident. The story revolves around the trauma and challenges he and his close ones encounter in the aftermath of the incident and during their interaction with police and the judiciary. The script of 376D captivated me the moment I read it".

A still from 376D

On talking about working with actress Deeksha Joshi, he says, "It was wonderful and special because there was certain kind of comfort, compatibility and collaborative chemistry that our characters needed and both of us just happened to support each each other a lot in building that up. Deeksha and I also learned a lot from each other as I come from theatre background and she is predominantly a camera artist".

Directed by Robin Sikawar and Gunveen Kaur, 376 D is has a lot of legal content but at the end of the day it’s about human emotion and humanity.