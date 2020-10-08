Actor Karthi has taken it to Twitter on Thursday to post an update about his upcoming film Sulthan. Sharing a picture of the cast and crew of what he called 'one of his biggest productions so far', the actor announced that the shooting has come to a wrap.

He wrote, 'And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best.'

Directed by Bakkiaraj Kannan of Remo fame, the film will also mark Kannada star Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Tamil.

