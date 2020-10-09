Prabhas' next, directed by Nag Ashwin, has brought superstar Amitabh Bachchan on board. He will be playing an important role in Prabhas 21.



Film's production house Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement on Friday morning on Twitter. "Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!," reads the tweet.





Vyjayanthi Movies, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also added, "Welcome aboard

@SrBachchan sir, it is our honor to have you. Birthday celebrations have begun! #NamaskaramBigB."



Reacting to the tweets, Big B wrote, "Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture."



Stating that Amitabh Bachchan's role is worthy of his time, Nag Ashwin wrote, "Not a guest role or a special appearance but a full-length role so important that his characters name was the working title of an early draft. Thank you Amitabh Bachchan sir for the privilege. We will make it worthy of your time!"

Apart from Prabhas and Big B, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is being touted as a futuristic sci-fi thriller that is set against the backdrop of an imaginary third world war. The film is slated to release in 2022.