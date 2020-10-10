The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani has registered 70 million views, making it most viewed trailer in India in 24 hours.

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani has registered 70 million views, making it most viewed trailer in India in 24 hours.

Kaha tha na #Laxmmi aayegi toh ek dhamakedar bomb phodegi?



Thank you everyone for showing so much love to #LaxmmiBombTrailer and making it the most viewed trailer in India in 24 Hours#YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/0ZUfvNxSOD — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) October 10, 2020

The horror-comedy sees Akshay’s character being possessed by the spirit of a transgender person who is out to seek revenge. The trailer has comedy scenes as well as the drama that has impressed people, including the film fraternity.

While actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, "You have KILLED IT n how!!!! I'm actually disappointed I'm not gonna watch it in theatres!" Actor Punit Samrat, who will soon be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, said, "Agar yeh picture bumper hit nahin hui to main choodiyan pehen loonga) I will wear bangles if this film is not a bumper hit)!! What an entertainer!!!"

Karan Johar wrote, "What a kickass trailer @akshaykumar !!!!! Congratulations to the team for this cracker of a trailer that’s going to storm the streaming this Diwali! @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP! Superb!!!"

What a kickass trailer @akshaykumar !!!!! Congratulations to the team for this cracker of a trailer that’s going to storm the streaming this Diwali! @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP ! Superb!!!https://t.co/yI397HcLul — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 9, 2020

"Lovvee the trailer @akshaykumar sir!! Especially the saree bits! That WALK! Fabbb. Good luck to the entire team!," tweeted Kriti Sanon.

"It's got BLOCKBUSTER written all over it! Congratulations @akshaykumar @TusshKapoor @Shabinaa_Ent!!! Goosebumps! #LaxmmiBomb," shared Ekta Kapoor.

"Omg!!!! This is super entertaining!! Well what else to expect from you AKi! You set trends. Love always," commented Divya Dutta.

Meanwhile, a section of people had decided to boycott the film and dislike the trailer of the film on YouTube. However, the production company Fox Star Studios, on whose YouTube channel (Fox Star Hindi) the trailer had released, had tweaked the setting in a manner that the number of likes and dislikes weren't available for the public view, thereby diluting the intentions of that section of people.