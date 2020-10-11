After 700 commercials and two Hindi movies (Sooper Se Ooper and Chowky), Mumbai-based director Shekhar Ghosh is ready to shoot his first Bengali film. Produced by Sugar Coated Films, the film will star Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantilal Mukherjee, Sudip Mukherjee, Chandan Sen, Prantik Banerjee, Pratiksha Sen among others.

Shaheb Bhattacherjee

"The plot of the yet-untitled film has drawn heavily from my own realisations that I have increasingly become detached from realities of life. News of deaths, murders or corruption no longer attracts or holds my attention. It's sad yet true that nothing affects us much any longer. This film is a gritty fast-paced thiller with international sensibilities and a strong Bengal connect," tells Shekhar.

Sauraseni Maitra

The film and the characters are all painted in varying shades of grey which will push the limits of cinematic technology. The shooting will begin from the first week of November in Kolkata and districts of Bengal.