With cinema halls across the country are finally opening, makers of big films like Sooryavanshi and 83 have picked dates for their theatrical releases.

Ranveer Singh’s sports film 83 will release this year on Christmas after being postponed several times. The dates were confirmed in an interview Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, co-producer of 83 and Sooryavanshi, said. "We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March.”

However, makers of both the films are yet to make an official announcement about the release.

83, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the film. His actress wife Deepika Padukone is also part of the project.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Ranveer and Ajay Devgn also have cameo roles in the action-drama.

Sooryavanshi was initially set to release on March 24 and 83 was scheduled to open in theatres on April 10.