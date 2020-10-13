Robert Pattinson has resumed filming on Matt Reeves’ upcoming standalone DC film, The Batman. In early September, there were reports that Pattinson himself had tested positive for the virus and had to self-isolate, as the crew tried to film other scenes in his absence.

Now as the filming has resumed, eagle-eyed fans were able to snap pictures of the cast, including Pattinson, Colin Farrell’s unrecognisable Penguin, and Catwoman star Zoë Kravitz, at the funeral/memorial scene that we briefly saw in The Batman’s first trailer in August.

Filming took place outside St George's Hall, opposite Lime Street station Liverpool, which doubled for Gotham City Hall.

Check out the images below: