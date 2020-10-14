Actor Faissal Khan, who was best remembered for his role in the movie Mela opposite Twinkle Khanna, is making his directorial debut with a romantic thriller Faactory in which he is essaying the lead role.

Apart from Faissal, the film also has Rajkumar Kanojia, Roaleey Ryan, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh. The film is expected to release on an OTT platform in a couple of months from now. The poster for the film just got unveiled to much appreciation from the Tweeple and social media in general.

Poster of Faactory

On talking about the film Faissal says, "Faactory is a romantic thriller, where a man loves a girl and kidnaps her. The story is full of excitement, romance and thrill. The performance and characterisation of each character and their interplay are good. There are a lot of twists and turns in the plot and the film is fast-paced. The story came to my mind after reading an article in a newspaper. It has a peppy dance number too".

Faissal Khan

Speaking on the character Faissal states, "The role I'm personating is very challenging and it showcases many shades which are interesting and exciting to play. The character (Yash) is very unpredictable as it has two sides one is simple and which eventually turns into bold. The songs in the film are very fascinating which will attract the audience. It has peppy dance numbers which is the highlight of the film. Overall it is a very gripping story with great performances which will keep audiences entertained."