National Award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Hindi feature film, Nazarband (Captive) is all set for a global premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival, that's going to be held from October 21-30 both offline and online.

Inspired by a short story by feted Bengali author Ashapurna Devi, Nazarband will have the talented actor Indira Tiwari as Vasanti and Tanmay Dhanania as Chandu. Indira's act in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men that released on Netflix a few days ago, has been appreciated by critics and audience alike.

Suman Mukhopadhyay

The film is about Vasanti and Chandu, the unlikely pair of two jailbirds who embark on a harrowing and unpredictable journey drifting across the intimidating terrain of Kolkata. It's a visceral look at survival and a heartfelt exploration into the depths of companionship and the meaning of rejection and acceptance.

Poster of Nazarband

“I am immensely delighted to be part of this internationally renowned festival. This selection gives me a new stimulus as a filmmaker," tells Suman Mukhopadhyay, the director of such critically acclaimed films as Herbert, Asamapta (Incomplete), Posham Pa, and Kangal Malsat (War Cry of the Beggars).

London based Kate Mcdonough has shot the film and Tinni Mitra has edited it. The music of the film has been composed by Prabudhdha Banerjee and sound designed by Bigyna Dahal. Extensively shot in Jharkhand and West Bengal, the film has been written by Anustup Basu, Asad Hussain and Suman Mukhopadhyay.