Come October 15, cinema lovers will be able to watch their favourite movie on the big screen once again.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a list of movies which will be re-released in theatres, once cinema halls open. As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of Hindi films scheduled for re-release are Ajay Devgan-starrer Tanhaji, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer Malang, late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, Tiger Shroff's War and Taapsee Pannu's Thappad.

The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there’s a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/oEVrzGRqwT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

More films are expected to join the roster soon.