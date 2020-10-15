Tickets will only be available online, and there will be a complete ban on eating and drinking while watching the film, as per the SOPs.

Cinema halls are re-opening in Delhi today and a series of measures have been taken to ensure safety. For instance, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the moviegoers will be seated on alternate seats and there will be a cross mark on the seat that cannot be folded.



The technical system of the AC has also been changed for viewers' convenience and entry and exit gates, seats, and lobbies will have to be sanitised from time to time.

Tickets will only be available online, and there will be a complete ban on eating and drinking while watching the film, as per the SOPs.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met owners and operators of theatres on Wednesday and asked them to follow the necessary rules and guidelines strictly. "I hope that the cinema halls will strictly adhere to the guidelines and SOPs of the Central as well as the state government. It is extremely necessary to follow the social distancing and sanitisation protocols in the cinema halls," he said.

The meeting, attended by representatives from movie theatre companies like PVR, M2K, Movie Time, Cinemapolis, Inox, Unity, Pacific, etc, assured the Chief Minister of full adherence to all the directions as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Centre.

They also thanked Kejriwal for allowing the cinema halls to open from October 15, as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry and the Central government.

On October 7, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted all the cinema halls of the capital to open with up to 50 per cent capacity from October 15.