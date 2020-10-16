Since his debut as a child artiste in Mr India (1987), Aftab Shivdasani has played a long inning in Bollywood. But what has remained constant about this endearing actor, apart from his convincing acts, is his disarmingly innocent smile. As the actor makes his digital debut with the racy thriller Poison 2, that’s streaming on ZEE5 from today, we talked with Aftab about his role and more. Excerpts:

Why did you choose to play Aditya in Poison’s second season?

I am very excited since I was waiting for a script like this for a long time where the character is extremely mysterious, charming, dynamic and ruthless at times. Aditya is back for revenge but you don’t know who he is and why he is playing this game. The suspense elements around him are what really attracted me to play Aditya. Also, it’s a pleasure working with Vishal Pandya since I have known him now for a very long time.

What’s your take on web platforms?

There are so much quality contents and it’s a stream where you can push boundaries and experiment and try out different things. There’s an audience for everything, so, it gives you the freedom to explore as an actor.

Any other projects?

I have just finalised two-three films during the lockdown, some are web and some are mainstream.

Tell us about your diet and fitness routines?

I have taken to vegetarianism for the past five years but I have eggs. I include a healthy mix of carbs, proteins and fats in my diet and follow that strictly. I do a mix of cardio and weights six days a week. For breakfast, I either have protein shakes or oats with dry fruits and almond milk. Lunch comprises stir-fried veggies or soup, eggs or a little bit of tofu sometimes. I usually have buckwheat rotis since I am gluten intolerant. My comfort food comprises burgers, pizzas, chaat and Chinese food.

Aftab Shivdasani in Poison 2

How do you take care of your skin and hair?

I didn’t take much care before marriage but now my wife makes me follow a routine. I oil my hair and use a vitamin-C serum and facewash and exfoliate my face once a week. I use a rosewater toner and a day cream with SPF50. At night I apply aloe vera gel.

Tell us about your fashion style?

I love comfortable clothes like a t-shirt, shirt and chinos mostly in cotton or linen. Black is my favourite colour.

What do you always carry with yourself?

My cell phone, wallet, a pair of Bluetooth earphones, my shades and a baseball cap.

Aftab Shivdasani in Poison 2

What’s your health shot?

I usually have vegan protein a lot since I am lactose intolerant. I also eat a lot of seeds and dry fruits.

What are the two things that no one knows about you still?

I am finicky about my hands and keep washing them, about 20 times a day even before the pandemic. Also, I love driving alone.

Any relationship rules you follow?

To show respect and be honest.

What attracts you in a person? Simplicity.

What are the qualities that you would like your partner to appreciate in you?

Honesty.

Your hobbies.

I love playing sports, including cricket, snooker and badminton.

