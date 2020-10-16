Box-office during the Pujas is ruled by big Tollywood and Bollywood releases. With the coronavirus pandemic driving out the crowd from the theatres, this Puja will not see big-banner film releases, leaving the field open for relatively new players to explore. Eight out of the ten new releases this Puja are by promising young directors. Here’s the full list to take your pick from:

Guldasta | Arjunn Dutta

A sensitive relationship tale, Guldasta centres around the lives of three women from different walks of life, whose lives are intertwined in a web of emotions. It is director Arjunn Dutta’s second film after a noteworthy debut with Abyakto this January. Guldasta, comprising an ensemble cast, including Arpita Chatterjee, Debjani Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee and others, was supposed to have an April release but now it’s all set for an October 21 launch.

Jisshu Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee in Shironam



Shironam| Indranil Ghosh

This film starring Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Ankita and Anjan Dutt has roamed 37 international festivals and bagged a dozen awards in various categories there. It’s about two journalists, played by Jisshu and Saswata, who go for an interview assignment to a remote part of the country and one of them goes missing.

Anirban Bhattacharya in Dracula Sir

Dracula Sir | Debalay Bhattacharya

This gripping tale of revenge and love is set around a schizophrenic primary school teacher who has a protruding pair of canine teeth, earning him the nickname, Dracula Sir. Starring Anirban Bhattacharya in the titular role besides Mimi Chakraborty, Rudranil Ghosh and others, this film by Debalay Bhattacharya has all the promises of a dark thriller.

Koel Mallick in Rawkto Rawhoshyo

Rawkto Rawhoshyo | Soukarya Ghosal

An investigative and emotional thriller, Rawkto Rawhoshyo was slated for an April 10 release. Touted as Koel Mallick’s first release of the year, and also the first one after she became a mum, the film traces the journey fo radio jockey Swarnaja, who uncovers a long-hidden truth of her life after receiving a phone call. The film also has Lily Chakraborty, Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

Still from Doodh Pither Gachh

Doodh Pither Gachh| Ujjwal Basu

This movie is about a seven-year-old boy from a village, who is in search for a tree bearing milk pancakes called Pithey. This magic realism movie traces the boy’s journey to discover the land of Pithey. By the way, it is crowdfunded by the 930 families of Aronghata village in Nadia district where the film was shot. Apart from Daminee Benny Basu, Kaushik Roy and Shibani Maiti, the rest of the cast in this film directed by debutant Ujjwal Basu comprises the people from that same village.

Mimi Chakraborty in SOS Kolkata

SOS Kolkata | Anshuman Pratyush

This commercial potboiler is loosely inspired by the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. The filmmaker has intelligently replicated the attacks in Kolkata and the movie is all about how common people fought hand-in-hand with the anti-terror squad. Starring Yash Dasgupta, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Shantilal Mukherjee, and Ena Saha, the movie was the first in the country and fourth in the world to be shot after the lockdown between July 8 and August 7.



Rituparna Sengupta in Parcel

Parcel | Indrasis Acharya

The award-winning movie starring Rituparna Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee is a multi-layered psychological and relationship thriller that will haunt you long after it’s over. To be re-released on October 16.

Joy Sengupta and Rupanjana Mitra in Ebhabei Golpo Hok

Ebhabei Golpo Hok | Rohan Sen

Starring Joy Sengupta, Shantilal Mukherjee, Rupanjana Mitra, Bibriti Chatterjee and Ananda Chowdhury, this film by debutant director Rohan Sen has an interesting plot. Based on the incomplete stories of our lives, this film shows the protagonist, a failed director played by Joy Sengupta, reading an autobiographical novel which is inconclusive and meeting the author to search for a culmination, which merges with the conclusion of the movie itself.

Arjun Chakrabarty and Anjan Dutt in Shaheber Cutlet

Shaheber Cutlet | Anjan Dutt

Touted as a musical food story, this will see Arjun Chakrabarty in the role of a chef for the first time, who loses his job for anger issues despite having some degree of expertise in continental cuisine. The film shows how he goes on to realise that it takes a lot of patience to rustle up even an apparently simple snack like samosa perfectly.

Ritabhari Chakraborty in Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti | Aritra Mukherjee

A feel-good movie that challenges the age-old societal norms, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, traces the journey of a young woman who aspires to be a priestess. Despite opening to great success in the box office, the film had to curtail its run within a week and a half, thanks to the lockdown. Starring Ritabhari Chakraborty and Soham Majumdar, it’s all set to win the audience’s hearts again. To be re-released on October 21.

A still from Cholo Potol Tuli

Cholo Potol Tuli | Arindam Ganguly

The plot revolves around Ashwini Chakladar who believes he may be suffering from the disease Beri Beri and to prevent that he takes several measures that lead to comical situations. The cast comprises Kharaj Mukherjee, Aparajita Auddy, Paran Banerjee, Rimjihim Mitra and others.

Rittika and Bonny in Love Story

Love Story | Rajib Kumar

Slated for a September release last year, this romantic tragedy starring Bonny Sengupta and Rittika Sen is all set to release this October 21. Set in the ’80s and ’90s of Kolkata and North Bengal, this film will see Bonny play an innocent school guy who suffers from a split personality disorder.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas