A bronze statue of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s will be unveiled in London’s Leicester Square in the Soring of 2021. The statue will depict a part of the scene that was shot in Leicester Square.

The statue of SRK’s Raj and Kajol’s Simran will be in the company of nine other equally iconic cinema giants like Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Paddington, Wonder Woman, Batman and Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on October 20, 1995.