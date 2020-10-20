If the buzz is to be believed, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan will finally be back on the big screen. The actor was last seen in the 2018 movie, Zero. As per reports, he will begin shooting for his next film, Pathan, from November-end this year.

The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The two are expected to join the shoot from January 2021. John plays the antagonist in the film. The report says that given that there will be a lot of excitement around Shah Rukh’s return to films after nearly two years of sabbatical, producer Aditya Chopra has planned for a ‘tentpole actioner’. The actor will begin the shoot of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan at Yash Raj Films studios in Andheri, Mumbai.

An unnamed trade source was quoted as saying: “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, will join the second stint that is slated for January 2021. Like Siddharth’s previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John’s first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them. They have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design high-octane fight sequences between the duo.”

In an interview last year, the DDLJ actor was candid about not signing a movie, saying: “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”



