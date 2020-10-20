Young and upcoming filmmaker Tamal Sen's film Dui Shalik released today on YouTube. The director, who wrote the script for Kaali season one that's streaming on ZEE5 has just finished writing the script for Mia, a web series produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Productions for Netflix and is also co-writing a script for a web series to be launched on Amazon Prime Video/

Rajatava and Ananya in Dui Shalik

Written by Ambarish Majumdar, Dui Shalik is an enticing and heartwarming story of two lonely middle-aged souls, who connect with each other without saying a word. The underconfident Partha played by Rajatav Dutta meets Sanchari played by Ananya Chatterjee daily on their way to work, separated by ladies and men's seating area in the bus. Curiosity gives way to longing and the story is all about whether Partha will be able to express i]his love for Sanchari or not.

Ananya Chatterjee in Dui Shalik

Besides Rajatava and Annaya the film, created by Ice Media Lab, also has Avarajit Chakraborty and Tapati Munshi.

You can watch the film on YouTube from today evening