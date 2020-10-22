Good news for fans of Hathoda Tyagi! Actor Abhishek Banerjee of Paatla Lok fame is going to play an interesting role in the much-anticipated film Rashmi Rocket. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, this sports film is about a Gujarati village girl, whose speed while running earns her the epithet rocket.

From earning appreciation for his brief appearances in projects like Pitchers, Bombay Talkies to ticking audiences' funny bones with projects like Stree, Dreamgirl or leaving the viewers stunned with his recent performance of a ruthless criminal, with a heart-breaking back-story in Paatal Lok, Abhishek has not just evolved as one of the most admired actors of the industry but also as one of the finest critically acclaimed performers.

And now, Abhishek, who will be seen in movies like Helmet and Aankh Micholi, is all set to act RSVP’s new film Rashmi Rocket.

Sharing his thoughts the actor says, “I am very happy and excited to be a part of Rashmi Rocket. After a long time, I have found another unique role to perform. There are some exciting things in store and viewers will definitely love it".

Directed by Akarsh Khurana the film is all set to go on floor this November.