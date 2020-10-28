Upcoming artiste Tanya Desai is an actor by chance. A passionate trained dancer, this pretty young thing has worked as a background dancer in many Hindi films including Holiday, Fugli and Saheb Biwi Gangster Returns. It was in one such movie that she was spotted by the producers and cast as one of the leads.

Unfortunately, the film, Lollypop Since 1947, didn’t release, and Tanya is ready for debut in the Telugu film Super Khiladi that is all set for an OTT launch. The beautiful actor made her debut in Hindi web series in an impressive role in filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia’s Crackdown that recently got released on Voot. We had a chat with the actor about her journey so far and more. Excerpts:

Actor Tanya Desai

Are you happy with the reaction to your act in Crackdown?

Yes, I am so overwhelmed that people noticed me despite my role being a small one. It was a very nice experience to work with Apoorva and his team. They treat new actors with equal respect and care.

What are the other projects that you are a part of?

My Telugu film Super Khiladi is ready for web release, and my first Tamil web series, Godman opposite Daniel Balaji also released recently on ZEE5. Right now, I am shooting for debut Telugu film Street Light where I play the lead. It’s a woman-centric movie and I play a criminal lawyer. Also, another web series in Hindi is getting ready, where I play one of the five main protagonists.

How do you take care of your skin and hair?

I use toner and makeup remover from Cetaphil and sunscreen from La Shield every day. I make an ubtaan at home with curd, honey and lemon and apply on my face every day since I have combination skin. I apply curd every third day on my hair and oil it with coconut oil every fourth or fifth day.

Your diet and exercise regimens?

I am a vegetarian, but I eat eggs. I am a big foodie and eat everything, but in portions. If I feel I have gained weight I follow GM diet for a week to detoxify my body. Comfort food is homemade meals, and I love aloo gobi and daal. I do a mix of weight training and yoga to keep fit.

Any health shot?

I drink aloe vera juice from Baidyantah every day.

Your fashion choices?

I wear everything but usually, I settle for Indo-Western fusion outfits and wear a lot of short kurtis with jeans and juttis. My favourite colours are pink and yellow and I love wearing linen and silk

Beauty essentials in your bag?

A lip balm from Kaya, a sunscreen, a moisturiser and blush-ons.

Two things that no one knows about you?

Many think I am not mindful of what's happening around me but I am a good observer and observe people a lot. I also read a lot of motivational books.

Your hobbies?

I love to travel and listen to music at leisure.

