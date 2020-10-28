Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood film. The actress took to Instagram to share that she would be teaming up with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion for a movie.

“So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!” a Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

"So excited to be joining this incredible cast," wrote Sam Heughan on his Instagram.

A romantic drama, the film is tentatively titled Text For You, will be helmed by Jim Strouse, known for directing movies such as Grace Is Gone, People Places Things and The Incredible Jessica James.

According to the reports, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man with an aching heart. Celine Dion's music will connect the two even further.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Germany, busy filming for another Hollywood biggie. She is reportedly working on the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise. Matrix 4 also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff among others

Apart from these project, the actress impressive list of upcoming projects also include Netflix films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, Russo Brothers' Citadel and a film with actress-comedian Mindy. Priyanka had also announced a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.



