Saif Ali Khan steps into the shoes of Lankesh for Om Raut's Adipurush. (Left: A poster of Adipurush; Right: A still from Tanhaji)

Actor Saif Ali Khan to return as the menacing villain with Om Raut’s Adipurush. This time he will be stepping into the shoes of one of the most intelligent demon, Lankesh.

Raut’s period saga Adipurush, an on-screen adaptation of the Indian epic starring Prabhas, revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The film will see Saif stepping into the role of a larger than life villain and his character will be menacing, lethal and brutal, all at the same time, informs the team.

Saif and Om Raut had earlier worked together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Talking about their second association, Saif shares, “I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. Adipurush is a phenomenal project and I am super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!"

“I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor,” adds Prabhas, who is leading the project.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and release in 2022. The film will be shot bilingual in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D film will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.



