The second season of Hostages, releasing on September 9, promises to explore a darker and grittier storyline than before. The trailer, which was launched yesterday, reveals that CM Handa, played by Dalip Tahil, is indeed alive and has been kidnapped by SP Prithvi Singh, played by Ronit Roy, but a dramatic turn of events lead to Prithvi himself becoming a hostage.



"It's humbling to know that my character Prithvi Singh has found so much love and affection, even though he technically was the antagonist. For me personally, I wanted to go beyond my own performance from the previous season and really explore the depths of this intense character where he goes from being entirely in control to losing that control and finding himself in a situation he can’t find a way out of,” says Ronit Roy.





As the story picks up steam, it also introduces a whole new set of characters, each with their own agenda and complicated reason for being involved in the murky situation surrounding CM Handa’s kidnapping. Joining the ensemble cast are stellar actors Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar and Shweta Basu Prasad. While Divya Dutta plays the role of a negotiator, Shweta Prasad Basu plays an intelligence officer whose story presents a parallel track in the series and Dino Morea's job is to get rid of people.



"It was wonderful to be not grey but an outright black character. He enjoys his job of getting rid of people, is a thorough professional and has no back story," Dino said at the trailer launch.



“It's explosive, twisted and will catch everyone by surprise! The thing is nothing is what it seems. It looks one way on surface and when it unfolds you realise there is a story behind story,” adds Sudhir Mishra, Series Director.



The crime-thriller will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.