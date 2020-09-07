After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mission: Impossible 7 is officially in production. Director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed that news with the first photo from the set.

The image which was shared from the director's Instagram page features a longshot of a lone figure (perhaps Tom Cruise?) standing on a kind of ramp in front of an enormous expanse of snow-covered mountains.

The movie was originally supposed to begin shooting earlier this year. Earlier in June, assistant director Tommy Gormley predicted the film would be back to work in September and by the looks of it Tom Cruise is jumping off stuff right on schedule.

No plot details are known yet, but Mission: Impossible 7 is supposed to shoot back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8. After one postponement already, the films are currently scheduled to open in theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022, respectively.

Lead actor, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is still awaiting a post-COVID release as well. It’s currently expected in theatres on July 2, 2021.