What could be a better day than his birthday to unveil Akshay Kumar's new look for his film Bellbottom, which is currently being shot at Scotland.

And the superstar is looking smarter than ever in his retro look set against an aeroplane, complete with aviator sunglasses and a moustache. The retro aesthetics are hard to miss and so is the swag factor.

Akshay Kumar's look in Bellbottom

Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit Tewari, Bellbottom, is a spy thriller written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh and is currently being shot in Scotland. Apart from Akshay, the film's ensemble cast will also feature Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Huma Qureshi.