Priyanka Mondal -- who first got noticed for her poised act as the wellbred daughter-in-law of a middle-class Bengali family in Anindya Chatterjee’s film, Projapoti Biskut (2017) — is on a roll now. Besides working in the film Asche Abar Shobor and web series Do Not Disturb, she completed shooting for Soumyajit Majumdar’s Homecoming and her upcoming film Hunger Artist opposite Ritwick Chakraborty is doing the festival rounds. The bubbly beauty has bagged the role of Saswata Chatterjee’s wife in Kamaleswar Mukherjee’s next film, Anusandhan, which will be shot in London. Before leaving for the UK on September 16, Priyanka had a chat with us about the film and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Anusandhan?

Anusandhan is a relationship and psychological thriller where two families get intertwined. I am playing the character of Saswata’s wife. The chemistry between Saswata and my characters plays a key part in revealing a vital side of Saswata’s role. This is my second work with filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukherjee and he is like a university to me. Before all his movies, the actors go through rigorous workshops and for this film, too, we did an extensive workshop to prepare for the role. Kamaleswar lends a patient ear to all our queries and it’s a pleasure working with him.

Your first short film Hunger Artist was also with Kamaleswar...

Yes and that film is now getting a lot of appreciation at the festivals. It’s based on Franz Kafka’s short story A Hunger Artist and I play a journalist there who develops an attraction towards Ritwick Chakraborty’s character. In fact, it was after watching this short at a festival in Goa that Soumyajit Majumdar contacted me for Homecoming.

Really? Tell us about that...

Yes, he said he was looking for someone like that in his film and he wanted me to play the part of a digital journalist. Homecoming is about friends who were all once a part of a theatre group and were meeting after five long years. It has an interesting plot and an ensemble cast including Tushar Pandey, Sayani Gupta, Plabita, Tuhina Das, Pujarni and others. I am excited about this film.

Are there any filmmakers in Tollywood you want to work with?

In these three years, I have worked with Arindam Sil, Anindya Chatterjee and Kamaleswar Mukherjee. In fact, I would love to work with all the filmmakers here if they give me an opportunity.

