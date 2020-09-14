Cinematographer Subhranshu Das is getting praises from odd corners for his splendid work in the recently releases web film Ram Singh Charlie that's streaming on SonyLiv. And two of them are definitely actors Divya Dutt and Kumud Mishra.

"Director of photography plays an integral role in the making of a film. Subhranshu is so efficient and skilful that we didn't get camera conscious at all. He shot everything effortlessly. I had worked with him before in Filmistaan and the best part is we never worked according to the demands of the camera, but the shot and motion were taken according to our movements," tells Kumud.

Divya Dutta

"The whole film has been an amazing experience and I must say the beautiful look Subhranshu has given to the film has been an integral part of our movie. This is my first film without make-up and he has made me look stunning, so it gave me confidence," says Divya, who acted in Ram Singh Charlie.

Subhranshu has also filmed Atkan Chatkan which is streaming now on ZEE 5. The talented artiste is also known for his work in prominent films like Filmistaan, 2 States, The Last Color and Poorna.