Harami, an Indo- American production feature film, written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, has officially been selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020. One of the 10 films from nine countries in the competition, Harami is the only Indian film to be selected for this year's main competition.

In a year drastically affected by COVID, Busan is the only other festival besides Venice that's taking place physically. All the 194 films selected this year for the festival will be screened physically in theatres. The festival will be held from October 21-30.

A still from Harami

"I’m truly elated that Harami is going to be a part of Busan Festival’s main competition section. Korea is the epicentre of the filmmaking universe right now, so it’s an immense honour to be a part of their celebration of cinema this year," tells Shyam.

Harami, while set in the streets and slums of Mumbai is a universal story of hope and redemption. It took Shyam over two years to just scout during numerous visits to India and despite all the monumental challenges he shot live in Victoria Terminus, Bombay Central, and other trains stations. With a crew of over 200 including international talent from America, UK, Denmark and South Africa, Harami is a global production set in the slums of Dharavi and crowded streets of Mohamed Ali Road.

Emraan Hashmi

Starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the film sees him playing the role of Sagar Bhai a former English teacher turned gang lord. "The role complex and nuanced and unlike anything Emraan had done before, was a true challenge for both Emraan and I," adds Shyam.

"It was Shyam’s script that really attracted me to his project. And his obsession with details, it was very contagious. It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience," tells Emraan.

Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.