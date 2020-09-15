This is one of the best pieces of news form the Bengali entertainment industry during the pandemic. Talented filmmaker Arjunn Dutta second film Guldasta, which was slated for an April release this year, has been selected for IndoGerman Filmweek 2020 in the competitive section.

Arjunn Dutta's Guldasta is a tale of three women

The festival will have its 8th edition in a real film theatre at Babylon in Berlin from September 24-30 this year. Produced by Ankit Das and Suresh Tolani, Dutta's Guldasta starring Arpita Chatterjee, Debjani Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead is the story of the three women, whose lives are intertwined in a web of emotions.

Debjani, Anubhav and Abhijit in Guldasta

Besides the three leading ladies, the cast also comprises Anubhav Kanjilal, Ishaan Mazumder, Abhijit Guha (special appearance) and Anuradha Mukherjee.

Arpita Chatterjee in Guldasta



The music has been scored by Soumya Rit, who also composed for Dutta's debut film Abyakto, that released early on this year. Abyakto, starring Arpita Chatterjee and Anubhav Kanjilal in the lead, was an emotional journey of a mother and a son. The film got appreciated in several national and international film festivals for its subtle direction and music. Arpita got praised by the audience and critics alike for her stunning performance too.

Anuradha Mukherjee in Guldasta



Guldasta also traces the lives of Srirupa, Renu, and Dolly, their interpersonal relationships, their hardships, their agonies, and ecstasies. Deceptive as it may come across, the story and its central characters come with various layers of sensitivity and pretence. But the beauty lies in their vulnerability and that there is always hope.