A fictionalised crime story inspired by true events, web film Halahal will not only give you a sneak peek into the captivating world of crime but shall also showcase top-notch performances by well-known actors including Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti in the lead roles. All set to debut on Eros Now on September 21, this heart-touching narrative of a father's journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death, directed by Randeep Jha, will definitely strike a chord with its viewers.

Poster of Halahal

Produced by Zeishan Quadri it's a gripping crime thriller that sheds light on many subjects through its dark yet gritty frames - a charred body on the highway, corrupt and greedy police officer, murder of students, and deception. The film also highlights the endearing relationship between a father and his daughter. When the father senses something fishy in the post-mortem report, he immediately dives in to find out the truth whether it is a suicide or a murder. The storyline is filled with suspense and will surely draw the viewer's attention to the events that completely changed the lives of characters who were a part of it.

"Over the top platforms are now the new way to reach a vast audience across the globe and I really hope the viewers appreciate the efforts that I have put in to portray my character in Halahal,” says Sachin Khedekar.

Anuradha Mukherjee

"I play a nurse named Nandini, who is a final-year medical student at Ghaziabad. She is a naive but ambitious small-town girl who ends up in the mid of mess and now it depends upon what kind of choices she makes and what consequences she faces for the same," says Anuradha Mukherjee, who plays a crucial role in the film.

"It is a very well written film that has turned out to be much more than anybody expected. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this project. Every day I lived this character and it might be difficult for a lot of people to understand but every day that I was portraying Yusuf, I was at home," says Barun Sobti.

Keep an eye out as things take an unexpected twist as desperation turns to obsession and how the story takes you along on the investigative mission that’s as tragic as it is chilling, especially because it’s true.

Halahal will premiere on September 21 on Eros Now