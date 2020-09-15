Prakash Jha starrer Matto Ki Saikal is all set to have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea this October. The film will be showcased in the A Window on Asian Cinema section of the festival.

Directed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra, Matto Ki Saikil is a story of hope and based around a family’s struggle to buy a new bicycle and how their lives depend on it. The film stars Prakash Jha, Anita Choudhary and Aarohi Sharma among others.

Busan and Venice are the only two premier festivals being held physically this year. The festival will run from October 21 to 30 and screen 194 films.

Prakash Jha

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the selection committee of the prestigious Busan International Film Festival and to Prakash Jha who stood by me and believed in the story. I am humbled that an original voice from a rural heartland India has been noticed at an international coveted platform which will pave the way for people who believe that cinema can be a medium to showcase the life of the downtrodden and have the passion to tell meaningful stories. Many anecdotes in the film have been my own experience in life as I come from the same world and I feel that Cinema has a universal language and the feelings which I tried to convey will reach people across the world," tells M. Gani.

A still from Matto Ki Saikal

"I was surprised when they approached me for playing Matto. It is a beautiful story, almost heartbreaking, but Matto is completely opposite to what I am in real life," says Prakash Jha. Jha's debut web series Aashram which just released on MX Player is receiving rave reviews across the country. Pareeksha starring Adil Hussain, which is Jha's latest film deals with the faulty education system of our country, also released last month on Zee5 and has been praised by audiences and critics alike.