Mahesh Manjrekar returns as an actor in Taxi No. 24, a digital film shot in the large-short format. The film also features Jagjeet Sandhu, last seen in the web series Paataal Lok, and actress Anangsha Biswas, who made a mark in the web shows, Mirzapur and Hostages.

Directed by Saumitra Singh, "Taxi No. 24" is a suspense thriller.

"As a director, when you get fast-paced stories that surprise, you want to tell such stories as soon as possible. My motive is to showcase how life often offers unwelcome surprises," said Singh.

The film also features Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu, Tushar Rungta in supporting roles, and is written by Abhiraj Sharma.

