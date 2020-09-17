If you haven't yet seen the trailer of Halahal that released a few hours back on YouTube, you are missing on something. The breathtaking peek into the web film that's all set for a September 21 release on Eros Now will give you a riveting glimpse of what a man would do when he is informed about the sudden demise of his young daughter.

Sachin Khedekar in Halahal

As his world comes crashing down, the loving father is troubled with a barrage of questions that his intellect can't answer about his daughter's untimely demise. Directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeishan Quadri, Shalini Chaudhary and Priyankka Bassi, Halahal, a crime thriller, inspired by true events that chronicle the journey of a father, played by Sachin Khedekar, in the pursuit of the truth about his child's death.

Poster of Halahal

According to sources, the film has strong semblance with the infamous Vyapam Scam that took place in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from veteran actor Khedekar, the film also has Barun Sobti and Anuradha Mukherjee in crucial roles.

Halahal's trailer offers a peek to what lies ahead. An untimely death, a determined father, a scrupulous cop, and the relentless chase to find out the truth. Will Dr Sharma find out the mystery behind his daughter's death? Will they ever find the correct answers to all the questions that are tormenting the family?

To find out, you got to watch the film on September 21.

To watch the trailer, click here: