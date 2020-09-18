She's a complete 'Punjabi kudi’ who loves to shake a leg to Bollywood numbers and hopes to work with Imtiaz Ali and Karan Johar someday. We are talking about young actor Asheema Vardaan who shot to fame with her feminazi act in the web series Dev DD three years back. Asheema, who has been recently seen in Abhay 2 in a negative character with a mental illness, will be back in Dev DD Season 2. Excerpts:

How did you prepare for your character in Abhay 2?

I play a schizophrenic character who talks to herself. My director Ken Ghosh wanted me to watch a few films which dealt with similar subjects before the shooting, but I didn’t, since I wanted to bring originality to the act. So I stuck to the script and read it thoroughly to bring out the nuances of the role.

What to expect from Dev DD Season 2?

The audience has seen Devika questioning norms and preconceived notions of the society in Season 1. It was a roller coaster ride for me, and I had to go through a two-month workshop before the first season — since I was nothing like the character. Towards the end of the first season, the audience saw that Devika had kicked the butt for good and also quit drinking. So in Season 2, she is more mature and in control of her anger. Besides, there will be a few new characters introduced.

What’s your daily beauty regimen like?

There are no particular brands that I vouch for. But, I follow a strict skincare routine and invest a good twenty minutes towards the same before going to sleep. I never forget to remove every trace of make-up at night, no matter how tired I am.

I have combination skin, and it gets oily while shooting. So I apply a lot of moisturiser before sitting for make-up sessions since that prevents the make-up from getting absorbed by the skin. A lip balm and hand cream are my constant companions, and I love using Sephora Cha Cha tint for that instant colour on my cheeks, eyes and lips.

What’s your fashion style like?

I believe in comfort and hence pick loose and anti-fit clothes. I love loose-fit tees and joggers.

Your fitness and diet regimens?

I love running and settle for homemade food. I am a vegetarian, and it’s roti, daal, chaawal and sabzi for me. My only weakness is sweets, and I love kaju katli and chocolate ice cream.

