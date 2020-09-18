The production of The Batman is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month after a a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19. While reports suggested that lead actor Robert Pattinson was the one who had contracted the virus, the studio has never confirmed the identity of the person with the positive test.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said on Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting.

The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.