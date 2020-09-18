Shailendra Vyas has worked in a couple of films but he prefers calling JL50 his debut in Bollywood. The thriller, starring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra and Ritika Anand that released a few weeks back was supposed to be his debut film but it had to be released as a web series on SonyLiv. The series, that also deals with time travel, received mix reviews and though Vyas, 36, is a bit disappointed the prospect of a second season is keeping his spirits high.

“I feel fortunate that the film could be realised. It was not shot as a web series but as a film so that made a lot of difference to the product. However, while some have criticised others have been asking me why the series is so short? So, on popular demand I am planning for a second season,” offers Vyas, who hails from Jodhpur.

Talking about the challenges while working on the script, the filmmaker who loves travelling and singing, says: “When I first started working on the script the major task that lay ahead of me was to convince the audience of the genre of the film. The moment someone makes a film on time travel or sci-fi a comparison becomes evident. We respect science but we don’t own it; we treat it as a foreign entity. With this film I also wanted the Indian audience to accept that apart from spirituality, science also has a strong root in India and sci-fi is not a foreign entity.”

It's time before the work for the second season will kick off, but the filmmaker is positive.