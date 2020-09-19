Scottish actor and filmmaker Karen Gillan who has starred in films like Outcast, Not Another Happy Ending, and Oculus and who is known for essaying the role of Nebula in the Avengers franchise, recently opened up about her 2019 film Stuber. Set to premiere on Star Movies on Sept 20, the action comedy film directed by Michael Dowse follows the plot of a mild-mannered Uber driver who picks up a passenger, stars Gillan as Eve Morris, a cop hell-bent on stopping a drug dealer and hitman, Oka Tedjo. Here, Gillian, 32, talks about instantly loving the script and working with co-stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.

On reading the script for the first time

When I first read the script for Stuber, I think the most exciting think part of it was just how hilarious the script was. I mean even on the page, it was just so funny and then to find out the actors who were playing the two lead roles I think that just made it even more exciting because I was like okay so this is already funny on the page it’s going to be funnier when those actors get their hands on the lines and so I am~ just I knew I wanted to be part of this pretty quickly.

On the story

We meet this regular guy called who is an Uber driver and his aspirations mainly getting a five-star rating and also there is a girl that he is in casually love with but she doesn’t know that. Then he just picks up the wrong guy one and now or the right guy and that happens to be a character called Vic who is a policeman and he needs a new partner. So Stu ends up becoming his partner.

On her character

So I play Sarah Morris and she is an opening of the movie we meet her and she Vic’s partner and so there she is a cop, as well as Vic and they, have a bit of a sort of father-daughter relationship of a sort of father/daughter relationship and he Is very protective of her and vice versa. It’s a fairly sort of balanced equal relationship however there is that slight kind of parental vibe coming from him.

On Dave Bautista

Working with him on any project is just the best. He is this giant man then he is also like this really tender, gentle, a teddy bear I mean that is the best way to describe him he is so softly spoken he is really kind and generous but also just like massive so it’s this kind of interesting contradiction and I love working with him, I love him as a person and as an actor. I think he is totally inspiring as a performer because everything is so understated and he kind of draws you in with this kind of minimalist approach to everything. He is just a great laugh as well!

On Kumail Nanjiani

Stu is played by Kumail and he is a great character. He is your like everyone, he is an Uber driver. He is a normal guy, he is in love with this girl and he wants to get there he is kind of like facing all the same you know the issues that everybody does in their normal life and then it’s just so much fun to see this ordinary be just like swept up in this completely extraordinary journey and also to just watch his character development is pretty special. He becomes bit of a hero!

