Telugu actress Tanya Desai who is a part of the controversial upcoming Tamil web series Godman starring Daniel Balaji will now debut in the Hindi web space with the series Crackdown that's all set to release on Voot this September 23.

An espionage action drama, directed by Apoorva lakhia, this series also has Saqib Saleem and Shriya Pilgaokar in important roles. Talking about the series and her role Tanya says, "Crackdown is based on the conflicts between India and Pakistan and shows how Indian spies resolve mysteries. It's a big time action thriller which is full of suspense, drama and emotions. I'm playing a very simple innocent woman in the series who plays a pivotal part".

Tanya Desai

On working with director Apoorva Lakhia, she adds,"Working with Apoorva is one of the best experiences of my life. I feel super proud that I got this opportunity to work under his guidance. He treats all his actors equally".

Tanya with Apoorva Lakhia

"Most of my scenes are with Iqbal Khan, Tauaeer Khan and Waluscha De Sousa. They are extremely talented and as an actor I had a good chemistry with all of them. I was and I'm the biggest fan of Iqbal Khan from the time his first show came and I never imagined that I would get the chance to work with him one day. He is a supremely natural actor," tells Tanya.

Tanya will also be seen in the lead role in a Telugu film Street Light.