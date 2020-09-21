Actor Barun Sobti has indeed evolved as a star over the years. Becoming a household name with exceptional performance in multiple TV shows, movies and web ventures, the artiste has never shied away from playing new, challenging roles.

His portrayal of a Haryanvi cop in Eros Now’s original film Halahal that released today, has got attention of viewers and critics alike. A thriller based on true events, Halahal narrates the journey of a father, Dr. Sharma (played by Sachin Khedekar), who is in search of the truth behind the perplexing death of his daughter. Barun’s character helps Dr Sharma to unravel the truth behind his daughter's demise.

Barun Sobti in Halahal

To play the young police officer, Yusuf Qureshi, Barun has not only trained himself but also worked extensively on his diction.

“I am glad that I am essaying a role like this. While Yusuf Qureshi’s character is loud, the different layers to his personality made it a bit challenging for me as I am cool-headed and an introvert in real life. That’s why I had to ensure the transition is seamless,” shares Barun.