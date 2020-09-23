Little did Varshinne aka TikTok sensation Bunnyvox knew that among her 2.1 million fans were directors Kona Venkat & Bobby. And that her short entertaining videos would impress them so much that they would cast her in their new film. The Hyderabad-based debutante starred in Vidyarthi, opposite co-star Chethan Cheenu in Tollywood and here she shares the excitement of her new journey as an actor, being inspired by Nayantara and more. Excerpts:

From social media star to a heroine in a film. How has the journey been?

It's been an amazing journey. I had never thought that I would become an actor, it’s something that was not my thing. However, when I started making short videos, I realised that I enjoyed doing it and that’s how it happened.

And now when you are an actor what are your aspirations?

I aspire to be a good actor and I want to make my friends, family and fans proud of the different characters that I desire to play.

Did you take any inspiration from other artists for the lead role?

I always get inspired by Nayantara

What’s next?

While accepting good roles in movies, I want to concentrate on music. I love music and I definitely do something new with music to impress my audience.