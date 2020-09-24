A riveting murder mystery thriller, web short Unkahee is all set for release on Eros Now, this September 26. Steered by Prithi Rathi Gupta and directed by Anushree Mehta, the murder-mystery has a stellar star cast including Hiten Tejwani, Sehban Azim, Anupriya Goenka, Ayushman Saxena, Ashwin Mishra, Ravi Khemu, Ashok Pandit amongst others.

Unkahee narrates a story of dreadful murders taking place in Delhi where 11 women are brutally killed in 12 months by one formidable serial killer. With the urgency to protect the women getting difficult, things take a sinister turn when six suspects are locked in a dingy garage pitted against each other to figure out who the killer is in a restricted time frame of 12 hours. The film features a collection of lovable characters who will thrill the fans with their cliff hanger performances while unravelling the biggest mystery in town and its gripping narrative will leave you guessing about the climax till it unfolds.

"Unkahee unveils the mysteries and the series of murders taking place in Delhi. The several twists and turns in the plot enticed me to be a part of the crime-thriller and It was a fascinating experience and fun shooting and exploring this genre in a short format," says Hiten Tejwani.

"Unkahee was a really intriguing short film to work on. I'm glad that I got the opportunity to work with Eros Now. We have put in a lot of effort. The story will surely keep the audience glued to their seats," tells actor Anupriya Goenka.

