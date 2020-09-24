The movie industry is possibly one of the most impactful fields of contemporary society which reflects the existing translation of opinions in our world. And revolutionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi has always ensured to imagine and bring to life, thought-provoking content that has not only entertained global audiences but has also made a significant impact on their minds.

And his upcoming project is going to astonish the audience. It is a series that has never been attempted before in India on the web – OK Computer. A science-fiction comedy that will take the audience on a journey to a parallel world that is advanced and has never been experienced before at any level.

Radhika Apte

The series will tentatively star talented actors Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma this series

Radhika Apte who was recently seen and much-appreciated in the web thriller Raat Akeli Hai opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's Shantaram for Apple TV.

Tentatively titled OK Computer the series will be launched on an OTT platform.

Anand Gandhi

Debuting with Ship of Theseus, Anand went on to win 15 major international awards for his documentary An Insignificant Man. In 2018, Anand Gandhi’s Tumbbad had truly amazed the audiences with a mind-boggling script, astonishing and exemplary locations coupled with the perfect ambience that impressed the audience to the core.