After Kichu Na Bola Kotha and Megh Bristir Malt, filmmaker Sayan Basu Chowdhury is ready with his third, Golpe Mora Chupkotha, the shooting of which got completed before lockdown. Post-lockdown Sayan and his team finished the dubbing and post-production work and the film is awaiting the reopening of theatres in Kolkata.

Ishaan Mazumder in Golpe Mora Chupkotha

“It's all about love. Love has different shapes and forms and Golpe Mora Chupkotha explores the same. We are waiting for its theatrical release," says Sayan.

The film has six short stories narrated by an old man and his granddaughter played by Ashok Roy and Dristi Mondal. The first story is about a day in a married couple's life, played by Abhishek Singh and Sritama Dey, where the girl works at an office as the husband takes care of household chores.

Moubani Sorcar in Golpe Mora Chupkotha

The second story is a road movie about two strangers Ronit and Lisa played by Ishaan Mazumder and Bibriti Chatterjee, whose paths cross while on a trip, while the third short showcases a thriller depicting a session between a mentally unstable girl (Moubani Sorcar) and her psychiatrist.

Sanghamitra in Golpe Mora Chupkotha

The fourth story depicts a tale of two lovers played by Krishanu Dasgupta & Sanghamitra Talukder, who had separated years back and meet again during a movie's script reading session.



Abhishek in Golpe Mora Chupkotha

Presented by Moving Reels Entertainment and Amit Acharyya Films, this movie's cast includes Moubani Sorcar, Ishaan Mazumder, Bibriti Chatterjee, Abhishek Singh and others. The music has been scored by Amit Mitra and Anupam Aich, while Sayan has also written the story and screenplay.