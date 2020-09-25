SP Balasubrahmanyam will always be remembered as the legend who has created history for his unparalleled contribution to the Indian music landscape.

However, apart from singing over 40,000 songs and across mainstream film industries including Tamil, Telugu Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi fraternities, he has appeared in a slew of films.

We celebrate the life and achievements of SPB through his films.

Manadhil Urudhi Vendum (1987):

In his debut, SP Balasubrahmanyam played the role of Dr Arthanari, the mentor figure of the protagonist played by Suhasini. A pivotal role in the movie, the singer excelled as the doctor who inspires and motivates the central character Nandini to continue serving patients and overcome her emotional conflicts.

Keladi Kanmani (1990):

SP Balasubrahmanyam played the lead role for the first time in Vasanth's directorial debut. Besides being known for the breathless number Mannil indha kaadhal indri, the movie saw an emotional performance from SPB as a doting dad, a widower who's caught between his sick daughter and his newfound companion. Keladi Kanmani is a fan favourite and has been one of the singer's best performances.

SPB donned the character of Lakshminarayanan in the 1993 movie Thiruda Thriuda. With his naturally witty sense of humour, the singer was able to full of his character with ease and is. perhaps, one of his best roles as a cop.

Kadhalan (1994):

Cast in the role of a police constable in Shankar's second movie, SPB delivered a great performance as the protagonist's father, Kathiresan. The movie also saw the singer pull off some stellar moves in Kaadhalikkum Pennin, alongside the Prabhu Deva.

Ullaasam (1996):

SPB once again plays the role of a father. But nothing like the endearing Kathiresan. Ulaasam saw him as the reproving figure, who loses sleep over the uncertain future of his unruly son.

Minsara Kanavu (1997):

As the loud-mouthed James, SPB delivered a fun-filled role as a father who wants nothing less than the best for his own son - besides pushing his own agenda of annoying his ex-boss. SPB gave a stellar performance in Rajiv Menon's debut directorial venture.

Priyamanavale (2000)

SPB returned as an actor in a supporting role in Vijay's Priyamanavale. SPB played the role of Vijay's father, as the rich industrialist Vishwanathan. And the singer delivered on each front - as the father who wants his son to settle down, a man who deeply respects his daughter in law and more.