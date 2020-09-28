Marking legendary Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra's 88th birth anniversary, his son, Aditya Chopra, unveiled a new, special logo for Yash Raj Films, that also flags off the 50th year celebrations of the country’s biggest production house.

The new logo captures the glorious journey of YRF which is the country’s first and only integrated film studio. The legacy company, in the nostalgic logo, captures the history of YRF that has given a platform and worked with some of the biggest superstars that Bollywood has ever seen in the past 50 years and entertained audiences with the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

The new logo of Yash Raj Films

Aditya Chopra revealed the special logo yesterday. “In 1970, my father Yash Chopra left the security and comfort of his brother BR Chopra's production company and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn’t own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man gave birth to Yash Raj Films,” says Aditya Chopra.

Aditya Chopra

This special logo captures nostalgia, remarkable moments from YRF’s history and its journey in cinema and also gives a glimpse of YRF’s contribution to the Indian film industry and audiences through its blockbuster films that have shaped the pop culture for India and Indians.

"This special logo is also our tribute to all the superstars, across five decades, who have been gracious enough to creatively collaborate with us and help us give milestone films that have set new benchmarks in Indian cinema,” says Akshaye Widhani, senior VP, finance, business affairs and YRF studios.