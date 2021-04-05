A widely appreciated film, Pawan Kumar Sharma's Brina starring actors like Aditya Srivastava, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Jais, Mandakini Goswami, Yashpal Sharma and Neeraj Sood is all set to premieres on television and OTT platforms.

The interesting film is based on a folk tale depicting the plight of minor girls married to elderly persons for money and the entrenched polyandry system prevailing in the interiors of Himachal Pradesh.

On talking about the whole idea of making this film, director Pawan Kumar Sharma shares, "Brina is Himachal's first film based on the subject of polyandry. I wanted to tell a folk tale that would not just be a documentary but also meaningful in the current context. This film has the message that saving girls is of utmost importance since if the number of girls decreases, these evil practices will come back. Brina or loan for marriage is one such evil practice. Buying a girl and getting her married to the eldest brother and who would also be the wife of all the brothers is a common practice in many parts of the country and abroad".

On talking about his working experience with such amazing casts he says, "It was not a normal equation between a filmmaker and his cast. We all have a theatre background and so, we used to work together passionately".