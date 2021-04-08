Actor Shruti Jolly looks very bit her part as a prisoner in the web series Hindmata that's streaming on Eros Now since March 31. Helmed by director Srishti Jayin, the show stars Aprajita Bajaj, Akshay Jha, Shreyas Pardiwalla, Asif Ali Beg, Rashi Mal besides Shruti Jolly.

"I learnt to use the sewing machine for the series as we had a few scenes where we needed to stitch garments. Also, when I got to know I have to play an inmate, I watched Bimal Roy's classic Bandini starring Nutan and it struck me hard that how giving her character is even in the confines of a jail," tells Shruti.

Shruti Jolly (right) in Hindmata

On talking about her role she shares, "My character's name is Jali who is an inmate in the prison. She is more comfortable in prison than the outside world as she feels that this prison has accepted her whereas the outside world has rejected her. Her real name is not disclosed in the series but all the inmate call her Jali as she has a burn mark on her face. There are shades to her character as she is very hopeful and has a great bond with everyone in the jail but at the same time she is smart in misleading anyone when it comes to getting her way".

Shruti Jolly in Hindmata

The story of Hindmata centres around women empowerment on one hand, and on the other, it shows the pathetic state of women prisoners. On talking about her working experience she states, "It's a beautiful experience working in this project .the entire project was shot in 10 days and we shot all non-linear. So, it was beautiful to explore the many shades as an actor. Srishti is a wonderful director to work with since she trusts her actors and lets them improve".