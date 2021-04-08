Sunny Leone is currently prepping for her character in the film Shero

Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share the motion poster of her upcoming project Shero.

The poster featured a child sitting on a staircase and the bruised face of a woman with eerie music playing in the background, triggering a lot of hype and excitement among fans.

Sunny is currently prepping for her character in the film Shero. She has been taking part in workshops to learn languages and studying old classics.

“I have been watching and intensively researching old psychological thrillers that have become cult classics. I have been analysing and studying Sadhana ji’s performance from Woh Kaun Thi?, Glen Close from Fatal Attraction, Janet Leigh from Psycho, and Jodie Foster from The Silence Of The Lambs,” Sunny said.

She added, “They are such terrific actors. Their performances will send chills down our spines. They are my reference points and I hope that the audience get spooked by my performance.”

The psychological thriller will see Sunny in a role that she has never played before.

Shero will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan and released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.