Ashmit Patel who is known for his stint in movies like Jai Ho and Fight Club and Arushi Handa of MTV Splitsvilla 11 fame will be seen together in a short film titled Game of Truth for the new OTT platform WOW originals. Written by Vivek Khatri the show will be releasing on April 18 and the trailer looks simply riveting.

Still from the short film Game of Truth

"Game of Truth is a romantic suspense thriller. I'm super excited for the same as this my second short film releasing within a span of a couple of weeks. It's a story that takes place in one night and audiences should expect crisp thrill with a twist as it has an edgy thriller element. It has a very interesting twist in it at the end like every short film," tells Ashmit.

Ashmit Patel on the sets of Game of Truth

On talking about her role Arushi says, "I'm really excited because it's my first acting project. I'm playing a bold character who stands for herself. It's a plot with a twist that will keep the audience surprised. It was really amazing working with Ashmit. He was giving me tips and helping me out when I was getting nervous".

Click below to watch the trailer and let us know if you like it: