Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt plans to shoot his upcoming thriller Cold in sub-zero temperature. The film starring Akash Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja in the lead starts its second schedule this month.

The director never fails to surprise the audience with his distinctive perception in storytelling, which is unique and outstanding and hence he is planning to shoot in cold storage to replicate the freezing conditions demanded by the script. A Mumbai apartment will be turned into such a storage unit.

Bhatt who also made the superhit thriller Raaz, says, "Cold is an idiom-breaking film. People want to feel fear. It will keep you on the edge throughout its runtime. The attempt is to make it subtle; employing minimal VFX and trinkets that we have come to associate horror films with”.

Cast and crew of the film Cold

Talking about the film he says, “We want to make the most terrifying thriller ever. Cold is the story of a girl living in Mumbai. We will set up a three-bedroom apartment in the area. The concept is that owing to a situation, the flat keeps getting colder, eventually reaching sub-zero temperatures,” He adds, "We will work in temperatures as low as two degree Celsius because that is part of the climax. Filming in a storage unit is necessary because we need condensed air flowing out of the actors’ mouths”.

The horror film is written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta and produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar under the banner of Loneranger Productions.

PS: Dear readers, what kind of horror films do you enjoy the most?