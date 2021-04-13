Based on true events, Nyay: The Justice, by Vikas Production, released its poster and teaser today and the film will be a tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Starring Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles the film is slated to release on 11th June.

The 58 seconds teaser starts with the breaking news of a popular actor Mahinder Singh committing suicide at his house and keeps giving a glimpse of his life before and after the fatal incident. It also showcases how 3 of the biggest investigation agencies in India are working to find out whether it was suicide or planned murder.”

Commenting about the same, director Dilip Gulati said, “I was shocked to learn about his death, though I do not know him personally, we all felt for him. Through this film we want to send out a message that taking your own life is not the right thing to do, there is always another option. This film is a tribute to him and we hope that this film helps to celebrate him and his work.”



Teaser Link: http://bit.ly/NyayTheJusticeTe aser